Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s relationship rumours have been making the rounds for some time now. One self-proclaimed film critic even went on to share the news of their engagement on their social media handle. Now, the actor’s team has finally responded to this outrageous rumour. Keep reading to find out the truth behind it.

Kriti and the Darling actor will share the screen for Om Raut’s Adipurush, which based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Rumours about the two dating have been making the headlines for quite a few days now. However, there has been no confirmation from either of the actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this week, one self-proclaimed film critic shared the alleged news of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting engaged in the Maldives next week. The Adipurush actor’s team has now broken silence on the matter and quoted to ETimes, “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”

Prabhas has also been linked with his co-star Anushka Shetty, but those turned out to be tales. The 43-year-old is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian film industry and seems to be in no mood to settle down. On the other hand, last year, Kriti Sanon graced the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Tiger Shroff. Host Karan Johar shared that there were rumours from an insider that she and Aditya Roy Kapur look good together and also the fact that Sanon had been single for a while. Well, nothing concrete happened in that part as well.

On the professional front, both Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have quite a busy year ahead. Besides the Om Raut project that they’re in, the actress’ upcoming Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan is all set to release this month. She also has Ganpath opposite Tiger Shroff, Churiya under the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj, and the untitled directorial of Anand L. Rai.

Prabhas is busy with Prasanth Neel’s Salaar, Maruthi’s Raja Deluxe, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and not to forget the much-anticipated film Project K by Nag Ashwin, where he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

