After the debacle of Radhe Shyam, fans are eagerly waiting for Prabhas to make a smashing comeback at the box office. His Salaar is crazily awaited and now, as the film continues to soar higher in the buzz, producer Vijay Kiragandur (founder of Hombale Films) assures that it will surpass the record made by their own KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara.

For those who aren’t aware, the upcoming actioner marks Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s first-ever collaboration. Post KGF Chapter 2‘s phenomenal success, the expectations from Neel’s next are sky-high. While there’s immense pressure on Neel and the production house to match their own standards, their confidence is something that has kept movie lovers excited as hell for the film.

Recently, while talking to Indian Express, Vijay Kiragandur spoke about Salaar and even revealed that they are open to developing sequels to it. He said, “At present, we are open to that idea. We are also open to making sequels for Salaar. We will take the call after we watch the finished film. The same is with KGF 3. After Prashanth is done with Salaar, we will discuss it.”

Vijay even shared that a lot of VFX work will be done, which requires at least a half year. “85 per cent shooting is complete and by January, we will complete the remaining shoot. We need six months for the VFX work and on September 28 will release it in cinemas,” the founder of Hombale Films quoted.

We all know, KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara destroyed the box office and rewrote the record books. Even though their success looks unprecedented, Vijay Kiragandur is highly confident that Salaar will surpass them. “I believe this film has the potential to beat the box office records created by our films so far,” Vijay shared.

What do you think, will Salaar be able to overtake KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara? Share with us through comments!

