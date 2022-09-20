Vijay Deverakonda pan-India debut, Liger, failed miserably at the box office. After taking a good opening, the film fell like ninepins and then was no turnaround ever since. The Hindi version too had high hopes pinned on it but the result was a nightmare. Now, the closing collection for the film’s Hindi version is out and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film released in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously, the bilingual film was Vijay‘s Bollywood debut and considering his ever-increasing craze among youths, one expected the film to do better business. But at the end of the day, it’s the content that matters. So, this action entertainer had a dark fate at ticket windows as soon as it got a big thumbs down from the audience after the first day first shows.

Advertisement

Liger (Hindi) made 16.50 crores in its opening week and it went downhill in the second week. As per the report in Tollywood. net, the film ended its lifetime journey at just 21.15 crores nett. Considering the huge budget and distribution cost, the film is a commercial flop. The only good thing is that it has gone past the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam’s (Hindi) 19.25 crores lifetime. For those who don’t know, even RS is one of the biggest flops of 2022.

Meanwhile, after Liger tanked at the box office, actress Charmme Kaur, who is also one of the producers of the film, announced that she is taking a break from social media. Taking to Twitter, Charmme Kaur said, “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… Until then, live and let live.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Distributors’ Profit Is More Than 5X Of The Film’s Massive Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram