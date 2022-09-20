Godfather starring Chiranjeevi recently hit headlines due to one undesirable reason. We have learnt that no distributor was ready to buy the film as the makers reportedly quoted a price that looked dicey to them. It’s the megastar’s poor recent performance at the box office that led to a crisis. Now, the makers have taken an important decision regarding it and we even got to know about how much this entertainer needs to earn to be a clean hit. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film starring Chiranjeevi is an official remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer, which was released back in 2019. It’s said to be a perfect comeback film for the megastar as he’s been waiting for a clean box office for 5 years. Khaidi No. 150 released in 2017 was his last box office success. Post that, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Acharya didn’t work well at ticket windows.

Considering this track record, Godfather didn’t get any distributors. Reportedly, the price of 85 crores was quoted but no buyers were interested as they thought it would be a risky deal as Chiranjeevi lately isn’t showing any command over the box office. Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, the makers have decided to release the film on their own.

Yes, you read that right! It’s also learnt that theatrical rights of Godfather have been valued at 90 crores, which means that the film will need to go over the mark of 90 crores in worldwide shares to be a clean box office hit. If the word-of-mouth turns out to be good, it would be a cakewalk for the film for sure.

Meanwhile, Godfather also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev in key roles and Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo. It is scheduled to release on 5th October 2022.

