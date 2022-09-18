KGF Chapter 2 has made its place in the record books of all-time in Indian cinema. Starring Yash as the main lead, the Sandalwood production shattered several box office records and set a new benchmark for a pan-Indian biggie. Now, the latest we hear is that the final number of its distributors’ profit is out and it’s really huge! Keep reading to know more exciting details.

The prequel release back in 2018 and was a big surprise hit all across the country. Further, its OTT run earned unprecedented fame and triggered humongous pre-release buzz ahead of Chapter 2’s release. As expected, when part 2 arrived, it recorded the third biggest opening of all-time in Indian cinema below RRR and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, making 116 crores on day 1.

Globally, KGF Chapter 2 did unthinkable and ended up collecting over 1200 crores gross at the box office. Now, if the data of Cinetrak is to be believed, the film had been a lottery for distributors as its share stands at a whopping 535 crores. It’s a profit made by worldwide distributors after subtracting the buying price.

If we compare this with KGF Chapter 2’s budget of 100 crores, the share is more than 5X the making cost. Isn’t it unbelievable?

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, producer Vijay Kiragandur stated that KGF Chapter 3 will go on floors this October, and they are planning for a 2024 release. However, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Hombale Films debunked all speculation and shared they will begin the work on the film, with an official announcement.

