South films have been working really well in terms of PAN India releases. Be it RRR, Pushpa or Vikram – all of these films have been nothing less than blessings in reviving theatres. One of the biggest beasts has been Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 which turned out to be bigger than its first instalment. Now director Prashanth Neel is opening up about the upcoming part and has left the fans excited.

KGF Chapter 2 was a super-duper hit at the box office. The film garnered massive 434.62 crores just in the Hindi language and broke several records with its worldwide numbers. It was also special as the cast got bigger and better with addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others.

Now talking about KGF Chapter 3, director Prashanth Neel in a conversation with Galatta Plus has revealed, “There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they’ve loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We don’t know when, but we are gonna keep it going.”

Prashanth Neel further added, “Of course, we have an idea. We had an idea for it a long time back actually, but right now we just want to take a big break and we will definitely come back to make that.”

Previously, KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed that they have planned another film in the franchise. Just not that, he even revealed that the Yash starrer is planned to be created into a Marvel-like universe. Fans have been hyped up ever since.

KGF stars Srindihi Shetty as the leading lady.

