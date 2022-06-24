‘Boycott Bollywood’, ‘Bollywood Go Back’, ‘Bollywood Haay Haay’, if you have a phone & are active on social media, you must’ve heard at least one of the above terms to slam the films coming out of Hindi film industry (at times even before they’re released).

Advertisement

Back in 2019, there was this guy for whom the South Indian film industry meant Aparichit & Eega to some extent but the same person is obsessed over projects like Pushpa, RRR & Vikram which shows how the taste palette of the viewers has changed post lockdown.

Advertisement

Where Bollywood has struggled in producing quality content, the South Indian film industry is on a different tangent with not only focusing on technicalities but also packaging their films in a way so they could be well accepted nationwide. That has definitely worked for them, but does that mean it’s a goodbye for an industry that ranges from Andaz Apna Apna, Andhadhun to Dangal?

The answer to the above question is more than a simple yes or a no, and that’s the issue with the people who are concluding this discussion with “Bollywood is over!” It’s not even the beginning of an end yet.

If a Radhe, Bachchhan Paandey, or Prithviraj flop, why we aren’t judging South films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, 12th Man, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal under the same scanner? We’re sure you mustn’t even have heard of multiple films on the above list.

Yep, the stats are on the side of South films as they’re ruling the box office but with the successes in Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Hindi film industry doesn’t deserve the bashing it’s getting owing to the social media brainwashing.

Films like Baahubali 1 & 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 1 & 2, and Pushpa garnered some humongous numbers in the Hindi version as well. This proves how both Hindi version films from South & Hindi films from Bollywood could smoothly co-exist, and how films like Baahubali 2 & Dangal could find their audience from all over the country.

Movies like Brahmastra, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Tiger 3, Pathaan, Fighter, Dunki only and only keep our hopes up in the sky for bringing the trust back. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan seems to be the first ‘Pan India’ offering by Bollywood as it’s not only headlined by a Bollywood star but also has this superstar South director in Atlee.

Many would argue 2.0 was the first film to do so but no because for 2 reasons – first, it was a sequel to a proper South Indian film, and secondly, it had THE Rajinikanth. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the first film to break all the barriers between the two industries & it’ll hopefully bring the forces together so we can represent ourselves as the ‘Indian film industry’ to the world, not ‘Bollywood’.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Enjoys Good Response, Better Than Samrat Prithviraj & Gangubai Kathiawadi

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram