If KGF Chapter 1 made Yash popular as Rocking Star, KGF Chapter 2 has fetched new heights for him. The latest feat to be achieved by the film is that its Hindi version has crossed 300 crores at the box office and as a result, the actor has seen an increment in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in Koimoi Star Ranking, actors are given points as per their films in the coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in 200 crore club and so on. 50 points for each film are given if it’s in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Advertisement

With KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) entering into the 300 crore club, Yash has now witnessed a hike of 100 more points and has jumped one place up in the points table by surpassing Saif Ali Khan. Actually, Saif is in a tie with KGF star but since Saif has no 300 crore film, he is lagging behind in the ranking.

Yash is at 14th position now, behind Ayushmann Khurrana as the latter has got an edge with 50 points due to Andhadhun being in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As KGF Chapter 2 eyeing 400 crore club now with its Hindi version, Yash will be surpassing Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff very soon. Visit Stars’ Power Index on Koimoi.com to know more.

Stay tuned for more such updates.

Must Read: Exclusive! KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Will Be Married By End Of This Year Or Mid 2023: Astrological Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube