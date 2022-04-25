Jersey had a low opening weekend as only 15.50 crores* came in. Even with low expectations prior to the release, one expected that collections would be in the range of 22-25 crores at the least. Moreover, the pre-release reports were good and critics also appreciated it on its release. The trouble was a very low opening because that meant that word of mouth, despite being positive, couldn’t really spread much due to lack of optimal footfalls. Also, audiences did have a solid choice available in the form of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) which was as it is a set movie and as a result ended up collecting over 50 crores in its second weekend as well.

Advertisement

Of course, the film will be overall profitable for its makers due to recoveries from various avenues already coming in. However from core theatrical business perspective, it will stay very low. Had the jumps been really huge on Saturday and Sunday, one would have expected Monday to be even better than Friday, something that had worked in favour of The Kashmir Files which started similarly at 3.55 crores and then was unstoppable from the second day onwards.

Advertisement

However, the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey hasn’t found a single double-digit score for itself either on Saturday or Sunday, so it now boils down to whether Monday collections would be greater than it or at least equal to that of Friday.

Sunday collections were low too at 6 crores* but the need of the hour was for the film to go over the 10 crores mark. Since that hasn’t quite happened, Sunday will now stay on to be the best day for the film and all that remains to be seen how much consistent does Jersey stay on during the weekdays from here.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 10 (Hindi): Enters 300 Crore Club, Set To Break Several Records From Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube