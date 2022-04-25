In just a little over 10 days, KGF Chapter 2 has entered the 300 Crore Club. It could well have done that in 10 days itself but then fell short by just a little over 1 crore. The deficit was taken care of on Sunday morning which turned out to be a huge day all over again, what with over 20 crores coming in again, which is a blockbuster number.

The film collected 22.68 crores more as single screens and multiplexes across small centres as well as major cities went berserk all over again. Audiences have chosen this Yash starrer to be their preferred choice by a huge distance as Sunday collections were more than double of new release Jersey, which pretty much tells the tale. The film has created a frenzy like never before for a really long time and the only film which came to be called for comparison is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which will stay in to be at the top. However, Dangal’s lifetime will now be left behind comfortably by a distance, hence resulting in two dubbed films being the biggest all-time blockbuster on a pan-India level.

With over 50 crores coming in the second weekend, it conveys loud and clear that there is a lot of ammunition left for the film and it won’t be stopping any time soon. Yes, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 are coming this weekend but KGF Chapter 2 will continue to keep its winning run going for at least two more weeks before it settles down, as it goes on to add a lot more over its current total of 321.12 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

