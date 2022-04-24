After collecting 3.75 crores on its opening day, Jersey managed to see a jump in numbers for itself and collected 5.75 crores. Now ideally these should have Friday numbers at the bare minimum but then what has happened has happened, and what matters is that whether there is growth evidenced now on a day to day basis. In fact even Saturday numbers should have been much bigger, considering Friday was low but then it’s still better to see add on numbers coming rather than the graph remaining flat.

The two day numbers for the film now stand at 9.50 crores and those associated with it would be hoping that at least a similar jump comes in today as well and at the bare minimum 8.50-9 crores come in today. Given the fact that this is primarily a multiplex film and family audiences do step out on Sundays, it is possible and hence it would be fingers crossed. Though the weekend numbers would still be under the 20 crores mark, the closer it is to that total, the better it would be for Jersey.

The film will continue to be challenged though in the coming Friday when Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 arrive. Then there is KGF – Chapter 2 (Hindi) as well which is not going away anywhere and to a little extent even RRR (Hindi) is making some impact as well. As a result, Jersey has a task cut out for itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

