There have been a lot of debates surrounding nepotism in the film industry and how real talent gets sidelined. However, there are actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others who have shown their ability without anybody’s help. Among them is Manoj Bajpayee who had his fair share of struggles before becoming a star. In one of the interviews, he even spoke about his low phase of life and revealed thinking about suicide.

The actor who has been in the industry for over two decades has worked on some memorable and blockbuster films. His prominent films include Satya, Rajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, bandit Queen among others. He also ventured into the OTT space with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from a small village in Bihar, spoke about his life with Humans of Bombay where he even spoke about thinking about suicide. The actor said, “I’m a farmer’s son; I grew up in a village in Bihar with 5 siblings–we went to a hut school. We led a simple life, but whenever we went to the city, we’d go to the theatre. I was a Bachchan fan & wanted to be like him. At 9, I knew acting was my destiny.”

“But I couldn’t afford to dream & continued my studies. Still, my mind refused to focus on anything else, so at 17, I left for DU. There, I did theatre but my family had no idea. Finally, I wrote a letter to dad–he wasn’t angry & even sent me Rs.200 to cover my fees! People back home called me ‘good for nothing’ but I turned a blind eye,” added Manoj Bajpayee.

Although he’s considered one of the top stars in Bollywood today, unfortunately, he was rejected from the National School of Drama not once, but thrice.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “I was an outsider, trying to fit in. So, I taught myself English & Hindi, Bhojpuri was a big part of how I spoke. I then applied to NSD, but was rejected thrice. I was close to committing suicide, so my friends would sleep next to me & not leave me alone. They kept me going until I was accepted.”

