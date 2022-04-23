This second trailer of Heropanti 2 is here and it is more emotional, engaging and escalating. It gives out more details on the aspect of the story. In the video, Tiger Shroff looks heroic, feels emotions and action completely.

The makers should definitely have brought this trailer before as it is more appealing when compared with the first one.

Whistle baja should have been released as Heropanti 2’s first song. It is such a lovely track as it brings back the memory of the time when Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in Heropanti. This trailer has changed the perception of the whole movie and now the audiences are eager to watch this action fast packed movie.

The ‘Heropanti 2’ trailer depicts high-octane action and a romantic story. The trailer is loaded with superb performances, including Tiger Shroff’s breathtaking avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-notch effort as Laila.

The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Ahmed Khan directed Heropanti 2, which was scripted by Rajat Arora and features music by AR Rahman. The film is scheduled to be released on April 29.

