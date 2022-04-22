As COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ gets set for a dhamakedaar premiere this weekend on 23rd April at 9 pm, the Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria shall kickstart the season with a power-packed episode. Tiger, known for his high-octane action performances and complex dance moves, enjoys a special fan following amongst the kids across India. One such fan is an 8-year-old contestant, Aditya Patil who shows off his six-pack abs to his dance icon Tiger Shroff.

During his audition, Aditya set the stage on fire and ended up getting a standing ovation from Neetu Kapoor along with a thunderous response from the audience. Upon being asked who is his favourite actor, Aditya promptly names Tiger. He also reveals that he has named his six-pack abs after action-superstar Tiger’s films.

On a special request, Tiger Shroff joins the 8-year-old dancer to count his abs on stage as Aditya calls out each of their names. Tiger, who was moved by his cutest fan, lifts his own shirt to join Aditya in showing off his abs.

Filled with loads of fun and breath-taking acts, the premiere episode of COLORS’ Dance Deewane Juniors is all set to be a complete feast of entertainment for the viewers.

Tune into ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ starting 23rd April and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday at 9PM, only on COLORS!

