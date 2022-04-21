COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ is ready to impress, stun and excite you with some of the most interesting and mind-boggling dance performances from kids aged between 4-14 years! Competing in solos, groups, and duos, these kids have already won the hearts of the judges – Bollywood’s timeless beauty Neetu Kapoor, dancing queen Nora Fatehi and popular choreographer Marzi Pestonji and the host Karan Kundrra.

One such contestant is Geet Kaur Bagga, an 8-year-old girl from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, who’s energetic belly dance moves, has the judges going gaga over her.

Impressed by Geet’s belly dancing performance to the hit song ‘Laila Main Laila’, all three judges gave her hearty praises. However, Neetu Kapoor expressed her admiration that Geet’s act was flawless and was fascinated that this little girl did not miss a single beat.

She also instinctively compared her to Alia Bhatt, saying, “This is what deewangi feels like. There is something about you. Geet, you remind me of Alia Bhatt. Tum bahut cute ho.”

Will Geet make her place in the mega auditions? Stay tuned to the premiere episode ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ on 23rd April and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!

