Nora Fatehi has entertained us on the big screens with her moves on multiple occasions. One cannot forget movies like Satyameva Jayate, Street Dancer 3D, Batla House amongst others that enjoyed massive buzz because of her dance numbers. The actress is currently enjoying the limelight on the small screen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors.

Advertisement

It isn’t hidden how Nora grabbed eyeballs even during her special visits on India’s Best Dancer. Her chemistry with Terence Lewis was talk of the town then. Owing to the massive craze, Dance Deewane Juniors roped her in as a judge alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

Advertisement

A paparazzi video of Nora Fatehi has been going viral from Dance Deewane Juniors’ sets. The actress could be seen dressed in black body-hugging attire. It was a shimmery sheer piece with a deep plunging neckline.

Netizens weren’t impressed with the choice of outfit Nora Fatehi was wearing to judge a reality show that witnesses kids competing with each other. Many couldn’t help but mock the sheer look as the beauty was seen walking toward the set in the video.

A user wrote, “She is judging kids show nd wearing this clothes 🤣 they only earn money by body showoff or n*dly”

Another commented, “Neeche Kuch Nahi pehna ?”

A troll wrote, “Khudko jitna samajhti hai ye utni bhi khaas nhi hai”

“Youth bekar karne wale logg,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Behen red carpet nahi jarahi hoo judge kadne jarahi hoo us hisab se dressing sense kado”

“Yaar kese ashleel kapre pehne Hain isnai,” a troll comment read.

Take a look at the outfit worn by Nora Fatehi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt Finally Breaks Silence On Munna Bhai 3 & His Words Are Enough To Keep Fans’ Hope Alive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube