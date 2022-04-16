The pan-Indian movies have taken over the entire Indian film industry with some really huge box office numbers. The latest examples are Sandalwood’s KGF Chapter 2 and Kollywood’s Beast entering the list of top 10 Indian openers. Below is all you need to know.

Yash’s KGF 2 is the first Sandalwood film to make its place among the highest Indian openers ever. The film, riding high on a huge hype, made a smashing entry by recording the 3rd biggest Indian opening with 116 crores coming from all languages. SS Rajamouli’s RRR (134 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (121 crores) are in the top two positions.

This week’s another release, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has also made its entry into the list. It has got placed at 9th, below Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 crores). Vijay’s film opened with flying numbers at 49.30 crores.

Both KGF Chapter 2 and Beast have pushed Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year (44.97 crores) and Allu Arjun’s Beast (45.45 crores) out of the list. Shockingly, now only two Bollywood films are on the list in the form of War and Thugs Of Hindostan.

Here’s the complete list:

RRR – 134 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores

Saaho – 88 crores

2.0 – 63 crores

War – 53.35 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores

Beast – 49.30 crores

Radhe Shyam – 46 crores

