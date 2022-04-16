In just 22 days, RRR [Hindi] has now crossed the lifetime collections of 2019 release Uri – The Surgical Strike. The all time blockbuster starring Vicky Kaushal had collected 245.36 crores and now with 3 crores* more coming on Friday, the SS Rajamouli directed film has gone past that total to accumulate 246.79 crores*.

With this, RRR has now scored another huge record. It is now amongst the Top-15 Hindi biggies ever when it comes to the lifetime score, as it has left behind many other quintessential Bollywood blockbusters.

Apart from Uri – The Surgical Strike, the others in the list are Krrish 3 [244.92 crores], Simmba [240.31 crores], Kick [232 crores] and Chennai Express [227 crores].

That said, there is only one more film whose lifetime record would be broken by the NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer in days to come – The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri had just made its way into the Top-15 with its collections standing at 251.75 crores.

However, RRR [Hindi] will eventually surpass it, and most likely during this extended weekend as well. After all, the gap is not much and even with minimal growth between today and Sunday, RRR [Hindi] will find itself at the No. 13 slot.

The next film is line is Kabir Singh [278.24 crores] which will remain unassailable though.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

