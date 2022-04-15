Yash is getting a thundering response as he’s back on the big screen as Rocky in KGF Chapter 2. The box office collections have already been shattered as audiences were waiting for the film’s release with bated breath. As the Prashanth Neel directorial film has finally released people are making their way towards cinema halls in large numbers. Let’s find out how much the film is fairing on Day 2 in terms of advance booking.

Advertisement

Mumbai

Being the entertainment hub of the country there is a lot of expectations from the city, however, as of now close to 50% of shows are only booked for Hindi shows. Although the shows in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu are fewer but there are still certain shows which are getting booked.

Delhi

Advertisement

Interestingly, the capital city is showing is a tremendous response for Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. For day 2, close to 90% of the shows are already booked and it is filling faster than expected. Not just in Hindi other regional languages are getting booked quickly.

Bengaluru

For Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 even Bangalore has shown incredible response, as all the languages are filling fast and till now 95% of the shows are booked.

Ahmedabad

Although the film has been released in Hindi and Kannada, the response seems good and just like in Mumbai, only 50% of shows are booked. There are chances that the booking will increase as the day progresses.

Kolkata

Close to 80% of the shows in the region are already sold out and it is expected that by the second half of the day all the shows will be booked for KGF Chapter 2.

Chennai and Pune

Chennai and Pune are showing a blazing response as the advance booking status for Yash starrer has been over 90% and they’re filling fast.

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 19 (Hindi): Approaches 240 Crores, To Be impacted Today By Beast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube