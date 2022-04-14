After Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 hit the screens, this morning. After years, Yash fans, who have been waiting with bated breath, finally saw the Yash ruling the silver screen once again. Helmed by Prashant Neel, the magnum opus also sees Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Rocky Bhai seems to be shattering quite a number of box-office records as the number it is expected to make some smashing numbers across the globe in all languages.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Prashant Neel directorial has reportedly earned 135-140 crores* on Day 1 of its release at the box office. A while back we also told you, the KGF 2 might collect 45-50 crores* at the box office for its Hindi version.

Meanwhile, Koimoi reviewed Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and rated it 2.5 stars. The review read, “Prashanth Neel’s ‘ambition’ overrides his ‘story-telling’ and that’s the biggest issue of his script. Everything looks extremely cool visually, but the whole argument behind making things cool is weak. It comes with some similar issues as chapter 1 like why is everyone talking so loud with everyone? I wanted to keep a track of how long any scene could be silent but it was so loud, I couldn’t concentrate.”

While about Yash’s performance, we wrote, “Chapter 1 was enough to register why there could be no one else apart from Yash to get the machismo of Rocky with such accuracy & swag. Chapter 2 just strengthens the similar thought further by transitioning him from ‘bhai to bhagwan’. Makers make sure to keep Rocky bhai on the pedestal boasting his high-octane presence in every alternate scene. The way he delivers his self-written dialogues, one can’t help but listen to him (even if that doesn’t interest you).”

Coming back, KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to shatter many records at the box office. Will it be labeled as a blockbuster on the first weekend of its release? Well, only time will tell!

