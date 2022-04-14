It’s a big day for Indian cinema as another biggie witnesses day of the light to revive theatres. Yes, we’re talking about KGF Chapter 2 which stars Rocking Star Yash in lead. So far, we’ve seen films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, The Kashmir Files amongst others rule the theatres. But it seems Prashanth Neel directorial will make them all tremble with their opening numbers. Scroll below for more updates!

Currently, there’s one major competitor for KGF Chapter 2 at the ticket windows in the form of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. However, Beast opened yesterday with mixed reviews, so it would go down post a big day 1 at the box office. On the other hand, there is Attack, which has already been declared a flop and The Kashmir Files, which has almost reached its saturation. So all in all, Yash is dominating screens like no other.

As per the early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has hit it out of the park with its collections in all languages. As far as the Hindi numbers are concerned, the numbers are historic as well with around 48-50 crores coming in for Day 1. There are high chances that the figures could mark a half-century given the craze but the limitations in the screens due to other releases is the only factor that could hold it back.

It is from now on that KGF: Chapter 2 has to witness a huge jump in its weekend collection in order to break massive records set by RRR, Spider-Man: No Way Home and other biggies this year.

Well, not just in India, the Yash starrer is also winning hearts worldwide. Currently, it is RRR that holds the record of highest box office numbers worldwide with its 200 crore+ collections. But with the exceptional advance booking numbers and favourable word of mouth, it is possible that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass these numbers.

