Sanjay Dutt is one of the most celebrated actors of the film industry who has lately been celebrating the success of his latest pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2. As a part of the film’s promotion, the actor has lately been giving multiple interviews and looks like the latest one has an update on Munna Bhai 3. Since fans are eagerly waiting for the next instalment in the franchise, Sanju baba hinted that they might make it happen soon.

For the unversed, the second instalment of this series, Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in the year 2006 and the fans have been waiting for an update on the next part, ever since. These movies have been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and other than Dutt, the films also star Arshad Warsi as Circuit. The makers had teased a concept in 2010 with a bunch of special clips claiming the title Munna Bhai Chale America but it was scrapped within the next few years.

As Sanjay Dutt has lately been celebrating the exceptional box office numbers of his latest drama flick KGF: Chapter 2, the actor was asked about the possibility of Munna Bhai 3 happening in the near future.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Sanjay said, “Of course, we’re making every effort for Munna Bhai 3. Rajkumar (Rajkumar Hirani the Director) also wants to do it, so I hope we’re able to make it happen soon. We’ve done other movies, too, we’ve done PK, and may do more such films in future, but when talking about the fans, I’m sure that they’re most interested in Munna Bhai, so I’ll finally say this that the fans should please ask Raju Hirani also, so that we finally get it (laughs a bit).”

What do you think about having another part to Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai franchise? Let us know in the comments below.

