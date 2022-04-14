As the second part of the period action film ‘KGF’ hits the screen on Thursday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who makes an entry into the film’s universe with his character of Adheera, shared that he had to undergo a grueling fitness regime to suit the part.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt said, “A looming frightening presence with hard action sequences against the protagonist not only requires intense acting but also a believable body physicality. In simpler terms, I didn’t only have to act the part, I also had to look the part.”

Advertisement

In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer ahead of the release of his film, ‘Sadak 2’ where he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makarand Deshpande and Pooja Bhatt.

Though adopting a fitness regime after the treatment was tough but, for him it all paid off when Sanjay Dutt saw the film’s rushes, “The training was hard but when I saw the rushes it was completely worth it.”

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Are Now Officially Mr & Mrs! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akash Ambani & Others Attend To Give Blessings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube