Ranbir Kapoor getting married to girlfriend Alia Bhatt is currently the talk of the town. The actor may be stuck between schedules of Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next but he’s taking out time for love. And with that, details of the bachelorette party are already out and the guest list includes Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur amongst others. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

There have been strong reports that Ranbir is tying the knot with Alia on April 17th. It is said that the actor will be busy working on Luv Ranjan’s next till April 13. He has 7-8 days free before moving on for Animal from 22nd April. The wedding venue has been selected as the RK Studios.

Advertisement

Now, it is said that Ranbir Kapoor is planning a bachelorette party with his close friends. The fun night is planned at his own house and Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji are some of the names that have been revealed from the guest list. Apart from that, his school friends and other close members will be seen in attendance.

Meanwhile, celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has refuted the rumours around any wedding. She even said that she recently met Alia Bhatt and the actress hasn’t mentioned anything like that to her.

On the other hand, uncle Randhir Kapoor also spoke to TOI from Shirdi and said he has no information of any wedding either. He added that somebody would have called him and informed him had Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt really planning to tie the knot.

Albeit, we can’t wait to see Ralia get hitched if it is really happening!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder Could Finally Be Getting A Trailer Next Week, At Least According To The Cryptic Photo!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube