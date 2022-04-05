Hollywood star Will Smith is all over the news for the last one week after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars due to a joke he made about his wife/actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Things turned upside down for the actor and people are reacting to it with hilarious memes. Meanwhile, Will is a global superstar and he has also visited India on multiple occasions. In one of the interviews in the past, the Focus star spoke about moving in with Akshay Kumar & having the best food at his house.

The incident between Smith and Rock stunned audiences in Dolby theatre as well as at home. For the unversed, Chris compared Jada’s hair (who suffers from alopecia) to actress Demi Moore’s shaven head from a 1997 movie. Chris said, “Jada, love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2’, can’t wait to see it.’” Will laughed at first, but the actress looked unimpressed and the actor then walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian.

Coming back to the topic, in 2017, Will Smith visited India to promote his Netflix film, Bright. It was his 4th visit to the country and while talking to the press the Pursuit Of Happiness star spoke about his earlier experience. He even went on to say that he missed meeting Akshay Kumar as he had the best food at his house and even thought about moving in with the Bollywood star.

As per Filmfare, Will Smith said, “Yeah, this is my third time to Mumbai and my fourth time in India. I should just move in with Akshay Kumar. I was just talking about that. We had dinner at his place last time I was here, and it was literally the best food I’ve ever had. It just didn’t feel right to call him and ask him to send food because I’m not gonna be able to stop by.”

He added, “One thing I love about India is the food at Akshay‘s, that’s the absolute best. Last year, Akshay had a party and it was the best food that I have ever in my life. It was a little bit of everything. My favourite is chicken tikka masala.”

Meanwhile, Will Smith received his first Oscar in the best actor category for the film King Richard hours after the Slapgate incident. Most recently, Smith announced that he’ll be stepping down as an Academy member and wrote, “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

