Hugh Jackman reveals name-dropping Wolverine to stop him from being deported. For those who don’t know, when a person uses a famous person’s name to impress others, in this case, to stop Jackman from leaving a country, is what name-dropping means. The actor played the iconic role for years, and as per some rumours, he might reprise the character.
Even though everyone associates the Australian actor as the Old Man Logan now, there was a time when he was rejected to play the Marvel character in the X-Men films. The reason given was that he was tall, which is the opposite in the comics, and the ‘nicest guy ever.’
However, we all know that Hugh Jackman finally did play the role, and now, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor discussed how he casually name-dropped Wolverine to avoid deportation when he arrived in the United States. “I just broke. It was pathetic. And he goes, ‘Go over there.’ And it was that room — you know, like, the room. That guy literally is like, ‘This is serious! You have no rights in here! We’re probably going to send you back on a plane,'” Hugh said.
“And I said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry. It’s just – I’ve got this part in this thing, and they haven’t got my visa,’” Hugh Jackman continued. “And he goes, ‘What’s the thing?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s X-Men.’ He goes, ‘What? Well, you mean like the animation thing, X-Men?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘Well, what did you audition for?’ And I said, ‘It’s a character called Wolverine.’ And he literally looked at me, and then he just – to all his mates, he goes, ‘Hey, Jimmy, it’s Wolverine! This is Wolverine!’” Jackman added.
The actor said that after that, he was able to go out and that too with a police escort. From almost not playing the role because of being rejected by the execs to almost being deported, that’s some crazy story of how Hugh got the part!
If the rumours are true, then it would be great to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Some speculations around the Captain Terror being in MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arose, but it was being said that it won’t be played by Jackman. Read more about that on Koimoi!
