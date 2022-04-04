With April’s month arrived, streaming giant Netflix is all set to deliver us some binge-worthy shows and movies this month. With a long list of genres to pick from, fans around the world are awaiting their favourite show to arrive with its latest season. One such fandom awaits the arrival of the new and final season of, the famous American crime drama ‘Better Call Saul’

For the unversed, the show which is the spin-off, a prequel to Vince Gilligan’s previous hit series Breaking Bad, and stars actors like Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton revolves around Bob’s earnest lawyer (Jimmy Mcgill) turning into an egocentric criminal defense attorney (Saul Goodman)

The American crime drama Better Call Saul has made the fans grip the edge of their seats with its mind-capturing plot for 5 whole seasons, and now the story of Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman is now coming to an indefinite end with the arrival of its 6th and final season.

Well, it surely might be disheartening for the fans of Better Call Saul, however, their excitement for the final season balances it all out. Talking about the plot for the final season, the fans all around the world would finally see Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) complete his transformation into criminal defense attorney, Saul Goodman of Albuquerque. What makes it more exciting to watch is, witnessing if Jimmy (Bob) will lose all his conscience amidst his transformation.

We're just getting warmed up. The final season of #BetterCallSaul premieres April 18 on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/Qxj6uqnPjQ — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 10, 2022

The Breaking Bad prequel that has been nominated for around 30 Emmys, is all set to air on AMC on the 18th of April all throughout the United States. Now coming to business, where and when can we (Indians) binge on the final season of BCS? Well, the answer to (where?) is definitely Netflix, as all 5 seasons of the show are already present on it. Now talking about (When?), so the fans outside the US will be getting weekly episode drops. According to Netflix UK’s recent tweet, they have confirmed that the first two episodes of the show will be from April 19th, so keeping in mind the time difference, fans would be treated to the final season’s first two episodes on April 18th itself!

(HEART)BREAKING NEWS: The final season of Better Call Saul premieres on Netflix UK/IE on 19 April. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 11, 2022

Are you all excited to witness the magic of Vince Gilligan’s Better Call Saul final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

