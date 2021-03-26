Bob Odenkirk’s fans are dying to see him as Saul Goodman in the 6th and final season of Better Call Saul. While the shoot of the finale is underway, the actor is gearing up to treat everyone who loves him with his latest action film, Nobody.

Advertisement

The film has released in the US today and in India, it will be releasing on April 9. Bob who is busy promoting Nobody recently talked about his experience of working for the film. Needless to say, he also opened up about the Better Call Saul Season 6.

Advertisement

During an interaction with The New York Times, Bob Odenkirk was asked if the finality of the show has started to dawn on him. “Not yet. I have so much to do, I can’t think like that. I have to save that for somewhere down the line. There’s just too much work ahead of me.” replied the actor.

As Breaking Bad ended, we saw Saul Goodman changing his identity to Gene and doing a low profile work at a Cinnabon in Omaha. At the start of every Better Call Saul season so far, the viewers have got a sneak peek of Gene’s current status. And now in season 6, we’ll finally know what happens to him eventually.

When asked if he has made any unannounced stop to Cinnabon lately, just to see what happens, Bob said, “I have not, but I know what goes into a Cinnabon. My trainer for the action movies would not be OK with me enjoying a Cinnabon. But they are good. Enjoy your Cinnabons, folks, while you can. Someday they’re going to want you to do an action movie, and have you eat avocados and eggs for the rest of your life.”

Talking about Nobody, when Bob Odenkirk was asked if he enjoyed playing an action role in the film, he said, “I wasn’t sure if it would be satisfying or just a weird challenge that made no sense to me when I was finally allowed to execute it. I wasn’t sure if I’d be there on set thinking, “This is way off-base — this is not satisfying in any way.” It was really satisfying and really fun.”

Talking about if it was the next logical step for him after Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul, Bob added, “When I first approached it, my brain said, “Maybe I could do an action movie.” I’m in good shape; I could maybe learn if I had time. And I think I have the components for an action lead in this Better Call Saul character that I play. He’s earnest. He’s indefatigable. He finds a way around everything. He’s always shifting his approach to try to get over the latest wrinkle or issue in front of him. The only thing he doesn’t do is fight.”

Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller and apart from Bob Odenkirk, the film also stars Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside and others.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: The Flash: Christian Bale Or George Clooney To Reprise Batman In Case Michael Keaton Refuses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube