What Spider-Man: No Way Home is to Marvel, The Flash is turning out to be for DC. Just like there are Spideys from various timelines coming together, DC is bringing its Batmans in one. While Ben Affleck’s cameo as the Cape Crusader is confirmed, and Michael Keaton’s presence was speculated, the actor himself left his fans heartbroken a couple of days ago, as he spoke about the probability of him not doing it.

The Flash will have multiple Batmans in their respective timelines, and the makers wanted Michael Keaton to lift his mantle one more time. But now, in an interview, the actor has spoken about the dicey nature of his presence, the studio has already started considering other Cape Crusaders. And the names are huge you guys. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day. Read on!

As per the reports in We Got This Covered, the studio is already busy convincing the other Batmans in the DCEU. As per Daniel Richtman, the man who knows it all, the studio has now put their bet on Christian Bale and George Clooney. Yes, you heard that right. But the catch is that they will only be considered if Michael Keaton completely agrees to come on board for The Flash.

For the unversed, Christian Bale played Batman in the studios most iconic Dark Knight Trilogy that was directed by Christopher Nolan. George Clooney was the part of Batman Vs Robin that did mot really turn out to be as massive as expected.

Meanwhile, talking to Deadline about his casting as Batman in The Flash, Michael Keaton a couple of days back said, “I am needing a minute to think about it because I’m so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I’m really into work right now. I don’t know why, but I am, and so, yeah, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time yet.”

Michael Keaton added, “I called them and said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now. I’m so deep into this thing I’m doing. Also, I’m prepping a thing I’m producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I’ll be in, and I feel responsible to that.’ So, yeah, there is that. I’m not being cute or coy. If I talked about it, I’ll be just bulls****ing you. I don’t really know. I have to look at the last draft.”

The actor also spoke about the rising COVID-19 cases in UK, where The Flash will be shot. Keaton wants to look after his health too. What is your take on this and Christian Bale & George Clooney’s probable revamping of their version of The Batman? Let us know in the comments section below.

