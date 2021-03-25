Chris Evans’ Chest Tattoos Have Got His Fans Crazy; Check Out Their Reactions
The Internet Is Fangirling Over Chris Evans’ Chest Tattoos(Photo Credit – Getty Images/Twitter)

Chris Evans became a household name thanks to his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the last time he made the headlines was in 2020 when he accidentally shared a n*de pic, he now made news for the tattoos that were visible on his chest.

During a recent interview, Chris wore a white tank and a button-down floral shirt. While this attire alone was enough to get girls around the globe to swoon at his feet, his tats peeping around the neck of the tank made him look hotter. Scroll down and have a look at some of the reaction he got.

Sharing pictures from his interview with ACE Universe on March 23, one user wrote, “late to the party but i would just like to say.. CHRIS EVANS’ CHEST TATTOOS (Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes)” Another one of his followers fangirling about his tattoos wrote, “yeah hi i will be talking about nothing else today except these pictures of chris evans and his chest tattoos re-emerging tyvm (Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, Weary face, Red heart emojis)”

Another fan of Captain America took to Twiter and wrote, “chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like” A fan took to the microblogging site, writing, “Please enjoy Chris Evans sighing, soundtrack added.” A third fan of the Avenger actor wrote, “the way i didn’t even know chris evans had tattoos.”

One user poked fun at how Chris is testing how strong the fabric of his shirt is by writing, “Cool shirt, but he’s really testing seams on the sleeves. Did he ask for a medium, but they made him wear a small? Just like at Hooters? Seriously though, I want the shirt.” Another fan wished to be a tat on his bod and tweeted, “me dressing up like a bird so that i can lay on chris evans chest and pretend to be his tattoo and he’d never know.”

While many fans were focused on his tattoos, one Twitter user noticed something else. This female follower of the Avenger star tweeted, “Everyone talking about Chris Evans’ tattoos or his shirt and all I can think about is the gray hair in his beard (Fire emoji)”

What was your reaction to seeing these pics of Chris? Let us know in the comments.

