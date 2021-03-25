Chris Evans became a household name thanks to his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the last time he made the headlines was in 2020 when he accidentally shared a n*de pic, he now made news for the tattoos that were visible on his chest.

During a recent interview, Chris wore a white tank and a button-down floral shirt. While this attire alone was enough to get girls around the globe to swoon at his feet, his tats peeping around the neck of the tank made him look hotter. Scroll down and have a look at some of the reaction he got.

Sharing pictures from his interview with ACE Universe on March 23, one user wrote, “late to the party but i would just like to say.. CHRIS EVANS’ CHEST TATTOOS (Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes)” Another one of his followers fangirling about his tattoos wrote, “yeah hi i will be talking about nothing else today except these pictures of chris evans and his chest tattoos re-emerging tyvm (Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, Weary face, Red heart emojis)”

late to the party but i would just like to say.. CHRIS EVANS’ CHEST TATTOOS 😍 pic.twitter.com/biNOLrYUfk — lauren (@itsIaurenmae) March 25, 2021

the tank top and button up combo is my favorite thing that chris evans wears. I mean… his ✨cHeSt✨ pic.twitter.com/UACq5Htol8 — mads ♡’s chris evans (@flaminhotcevans) March 23, 2021

stanning chris evans isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, he’s also art, the first gift u open on xmas, a hug from a loved one, he is everything you have ever wanted, everything you ever needed. pic.twitter.com/sFVia3InV3 — bryne | stream/like 📌 (@blazedsteeb) March 23, 2021

Chris Evans in this outfit is why I woke up today pic.twitter.com/szCW5GroCE — johnny (@justjohnny81) March 24, 2021

Another fan of Captain America took to Twiter and wrote, “chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like” A fan took to the microblogging site, writing, “Please enjoy Chris Evans sighing, soundtrack added.” A third fan of the Avenger actor wrote, “the way i didn’t even know chris evans had tattoos.”

chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ — siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021

Please enjoy Chris Evans sighing, soundtrack added. pic.twitter.com/SDcD5wpCsy — dailyL (@dailylaney) March 24, 2021

the way i didn’t even know chris evans had tattoos — elven eli🧝🏽‍♀️🌱 (@genderlesshag) March 24, 2021

Chris Evans saying he’s a fan of Chris Jamal Evans I- 🙆🏾‍♀️🤣💅🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/vwhcMcs87l — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) March 24, 2021

PETITION FOR CHRIS EVANS TO STOP ACTING LIKE THE LOVE OF MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/9IXl19gR6U — vale (@gorgevans) March 23, 2021

One user poked fun at how Chris is testing how strong the fabric of his shirt is by writing, “Cool shirt, but he’s really testing seams on the sleeves. Did he ask for a medium, but they made him wear a small? Just like at Hooters? Seriously though, I want the shirt.” Another fan wished to be a tat on his bod and tweeted, “me dressing up like a bird so that i can lay on chris evans chest and pretend to be his tattoo and he’d never know.”

Cool shirt, but he's really testing seams on the sleeves. Did he ask for a medium, but they made him wear a small? Just like at Hooters? Seriously though, I want the shirt. — sam (@SamanthaCat13) March 24, 2021

me dressing up like a bird so that i can lay on chris evans chest and pretend to be his tattoo and he’d never know pic.twitter.com/LGO1jIqGkl — simone (@buzzcutcevans) March 24, 2021

People who didn’t previously know @ChrisEvans had tattoos are NOT WORTHY — Andiamo Fratello (@herebytheocean) March 25, 2021

To all the new people losing their minds over Chris Evans’ tattoos – welcome! pic.twitter.com/DlyQGzhE7V — Clare (@_clarebear_82) March 24, 2021

While many fans were focused on his tattoos, one Twitter user noticed something else. This female follower of the Avenger star tweeted, “Everyone talking about Chris Evans’ tattoos or his shirt and all I can think about is the gray hair in his beard (Fire emoji)”

Everyone talking about Chris Evans’ tattoos or his shirt and all I can think about is the gray hair in his beard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MIPuAFCOR — Sílvia (@JustMe_Silvia) March 25, 2021

I don't think y'all understand how happy knowing that the booski, Chris Evans, is a tattooed king makes me! pic.twitter.com/3USFsHMMGv — TayLani Stark #BlackLivesMatter (@GrownGeekGirl) March 25, 2021

@ChrisEvans has tattoos? Good. If I’m not going to kick him out of bed for cookie crumbs I’m not going to do it for sweet, sexy ink. Bring it on I say. #tattoos for days #ChrisEvans — PUP4CCC at bUneke.org (@gwynduffy) March 25, 2021

Just saw a buzzfeed article talking about how Chris Evans has tattoos what the fuck — jodie! (@jowilldie) March 25, 2021

What was your reaction to seeing these pics of Chris? Let us know in the comments.

