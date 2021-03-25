French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier has died, aged 79.

The A Sunday In The Country and ‘Round Midnight director passed away this week (beg22Mar21) after a lengthy illness.

A spokesman for France’s Lumiere Institute in Lyon, of which Bertrand Tavernier was president, confirmed the sad news on Thursday (25-Mar-21).

The cause of death of Bertrand Tavernier has not yet been confirmed.

Filmmaker Claude Lelouch was among the first to pay tribute to his friend, calling Tavernier’s passing “a colossal loss for French cinema”.

Born in Lyon, Tavernier was a law student who wrote film reviews and books about movies before he became a director. He enjoyed success with his very first film behind the camera, The Watchmaker of St. Paul, in 1974.

His hits also included Revenge of the Musketeers, These Foolish Things, Life and Nothing But, and Beatrice.

Bertrand Tavernier’s last credit was the 2017 docu-series Journeys Through French Cinema. (KL/WNWC/MT)

