They say marriages are made in heaven, but sometimes we kinda make some mistake in finding our perfect soul mate. Many realise this mistake very late in marriage but, few lucky ones realise it very soon and quickly head for a divorce. When we say quick, how quick can you imagine? 1 year, 2 years or maybe 5 is the quickest that I can imagine. But, did you know that Britney Spears realised that she did a mistake within 55 hours of her marriage and filed for a divorce?

Yes! You heard that right. This was one of the shortest marriages of Hollywood. The story behind this marriage is even more fun. Keep reading further to know more.

In 2004, Britney Spears invited her childhood friend Jason Alexander to Las Vegas for a New Year celebration. She flew him there in a private jet. In an interview with ABC News, Alexander said that he simply went there to have a good time with a childhood friend.

Well, Jason Alexander also revealed in the same interview that he was friends with benefit with Britney Spears even when she was dating Justin Timberlake. This was also the reason that he agreed to go for that Las Vegas trip.

On that trip, Britney just came up to Jason and asked him if he would marry her. Without wasting a minute, he said, “Sure. You know, let’s do this. I went with my feelings,” he said. “I was in love with her. … I feel like she felt the same way.”

They went to the little white wedding chapel, exchanged vows and posed for the infamous photo with Britney Spears sporting a white baseball cap and a bare midriff. It all seemed so promising. Jason Alexander confirmed there was a honeymoon of sorts. The wedding ended when Spears revealed the news to her mother and manager.

The marriage was annulled. The annulment said Spears “lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.” Alexander said he signed the annulment papers because he was being a nice guy, and he hoped they might get back together.

