Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock had fought a battle to bring Black Adam to life. As they prep for the much-awaited film has already begun, a new member has joined the cast. Pierce Brosnan, who is well known for playing James Bond, will be part of the cast.

Now the film will introduce moviegoers to the Justice Society of America, who have been part of the DC comics since 1940. The DC Extended Universe’s version of the team will consist of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate.

While the makers of the film have already cast the first three roles months ago, it’s finally been revealed who will bring Fate to life: Pierce Brosnan, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Dwayne Johnson also confirmed it through his Twitter handle.

Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. #BlackAdam⚡️https://t.co/3gyTgP9MQ9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2021

The James Bond actor will play the role of Kent Nelson version of Doctor Fate, a son of an archaeologist who was taught sorcery skills and given the magical Helmet of Fate. Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman created the character which first appeared in 1940’s More Fun Comics #5.

Last year, Dwayne Johnson spoke about the film and why he chose to do the role of Black Adam. He said, “One of the main things that I always loved and admired about Black Adam was, number one, he was an antihero. He is an antihero. I love that. I love that the line is a little burred. I love that he doesn’t walk a line. I love that he has his own sense of Black Adam justice.”

The Rock also said, “I also love the fact that his origins are that of a slave. When the origins are that of somebody who was enslaved, as people enslaved his family and he felt the burdens and the pressures of a larger entity holding him down until he couldn’t take it anymore. And when you come from that place, it’s just a different energy that you have. So, I’ve always loved that about Black Adam, which informs how Black Adam operates, how he sees justice, how he delivers justice and I’ve always appreciated that about Black Adam.”

