A while ago, rumours of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez breakup surfaced on the internet and we were all heartbroken after reading the news. Although later the couple clarified that ‘they were working on some things”. Read to know the latest scoop on the same.

The two have been together for three years now and have been spending time with each other throughout the pandemic.

On Wednesday, a report by People stated that both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are trying their best to be together. A source close to the publication revealed that “They are doing everything they can to prioritize their relationship.”

Alex reportedly is flying to the Dominican Republic to meet his lady love every now and then as she’s working on Shotgun Wedding for the upcoming weeks along with Josh Duhamel.

The source further added, “He flew back to spend a few more days with Jennifer.”

Reportedly, Alex Rodriguez will return back home to their Miami house before Major League Baseball kicks off from April 1, 2021, onwards.

“He is making a big effort, and he wants Jennifer to be happy,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, E! News published Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s joint statement for the first time, which stated, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

In addition, a source close to the couple told the news website that JLo and A-Rod hit a rough patch, adding that there was absolutely no third party involved and that reports about Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy are not true. The source also said that the couple was shocked by the report that started from Page Six.

Well, we hope that everything gets back to normal between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and that we see her walking down the aisle soon.

