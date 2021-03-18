Singer Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six months. The couple recently issued a joint statement saying they were still together, contrary to reports of their break-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months. The past few days were upsetting and stressful. She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together,” a close friend of J.Lo, who wants to stay anonymous, told According to people.com.

The source added: “Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer Lopez was excited to see him in person. “They want to spend time in-person to figure out their life together

Both Alex and Jennifer Lopez had recently issued a joint statement saying that they are working on certain things in their relationship. Sources have also confirmed that they are still together.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Is Watching The Green Lantern For The First Time & Having A Ball: “Only F**king Movie In Existence That’s Not Streaming Anywhere”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube