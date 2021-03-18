Ryan Reynolds got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Wednesday (17Mar21) by watching his 2011 superhero movie The Green Lantern for the first time – and tweeting his commentary.

The Deadpool star also invented a new Lantern’s Light cocktail – made with his Aviation gin brand – as he took in the movie.

“It’s apparently the only f**king movie in existence that’s not streaming anywhere so you’re SOL (s**t out of luck) if you want to watch along,” Ryan Reynolds shared with his fans ahead of his private screening. “But I’m going deep. #GinnerAndAMovie #AviationGin.”

Ryan Reynolds added: “I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch… (the) protagonist seems reckless but likable”.

His tweets continued with: “I swear I’m drinking to Grammy winner and international ambassador of joy, @TaikaWaititi. Not to numb any pain I might be in,” before he noted his now-wife, Blake Lively, is in the film.

Ryan Reynold’s nuggets included: “Oh boy. Tragic childhood flashback sequence killing a beloved parent. Designed to instill a level of depth and hard fought empathy for our hero. Disney perfected this move”, “Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy?” and: “There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way… but still… heavy hitters.”

Ryan Reynolds also dished out compliments to his co-stars, stating: “Love Stanley Tucci”, “Angela Bassett is stunning. Period,” and “Goddamn I miss Michael Clarke Duncan.” And he posted video of himself sipping his Lantern’s Light while wearing his character’s prop ring. (KL/WNTWT/LOT)

