After a year full of doubts and assumptions, Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West. Although this came as a shock for all their fans, the couple seemed to be in their happy space after this final blow. But, it looks like the divorce has proved to be a good thing for the rapper’s career.

Advertisement

He was just a billionaire before the divorce, but now after the divorce, he has turned into a multibillionaire. Wondering how? Well, then keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Kanye West’s net worth has shot up to $6.6 billion. The new evaluation arrives nearly one year after the Grammy-winning rapper joined Forbes‘ billionaire club. His net worth was earlier valued at $1.3 billion by Forbes in April 2020.

Well, all this is because Kanye West’s Yeezy retail empire, which spans his high-end athleisure clothes and shoes, was valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by the investment bank UBS Group AG, according to the financial papers that Bloomberg obtained.

Those big numbers are partially thanks to two major Yeezy partnerships; one is with Adidas AG, which Kanye signed in 2013 and is set to last until 2026. The other partnership, which is with Gap Inc., was just formed in 2020. Kanye signed a 10-year contract with the affordable retail giant to design and sell clothing for men, women and kids for a Yeezy Gap line set to launch in July of 2021. According to the report, the value of this collaboration “could be worth as much as $970 million of that total,” according to the report.

If that is not enough, Kanye West boasts $122 million in cash and stock as per Bloomberg. His music catalogue, which dates back to the early 2000s, is also worth $110 million, the outlet added. And then there is SKIMS. This may be Kim Kardashian‘s retail company, but despite the divorce, the rapper still has a share of his estranged wife’s company that’s estimated at $1.7 billion.

Now that’s what we call being a lucky man, isn’t it?

Must Read: Johnny Depp Finds A Ray Of Hope In Libel Case Against ‘Wife-Beater’ Claims?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube