Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You were the big winners at the Royal Television Awards in Britain on Tuesday (16Mar21).

Advertisement

Coel was named Best Actor – Female for her portrayal of Arabella, and she also picked up the Writing – Drama prize, while the show was named Best Mini-Series.

Advertisement

There were double wins for Mae Martin’s series Feel Good and presenter Joe Lycett, while Shaun Parkes picked up the Best Actor – Male honour for Steve McQueen’s acclaimed Small Axe series and Glenda Jackson’s return to TV in Elizabeth is Missing landed the Best Single Drama prize.

The full list of RTS Awards winners is:

Best Actor – Female

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Best Actor – Male

Shaun Parkes (Small Axe)

Breakthrough Award

Mae Martin (Feel Good)

Best Arts Programme

Grayson’s Art Club

Best Children’s Programme

IRL With Team Charlene

Best Comedy Entertainment

The Ranganation

Best Comedy Performance – Female

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam)

Best Comedy Performance – Male

Youssef Kerkour (Home)

Best Daytime Programme

Loose Women

Best Documentary Series

Once Upon a Time in Iraq

Best Drama Series

In My Skin

Best Entertainment Series

The Masked Singer

Best Entertainment Performance

Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan (The Big Narstie Show)

Best Formatted Popular Factual

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Best History Programme

Damilola: The Boy Next Door

Best Live Event

The Third Day: Autumn

Best Mini-Series

I May Destroy You

Best Presenter

Joe Lycett

Best Channel of the Year

BBC One

Best Science & Natural History Programme

The Surgeon’s Cut

Best Scripted Comedy

The Young Offenders

Best Single Documentary

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Best Single Drama

Elizabeth is Missing

Best Soap/Continuing Drama

Casualty

Best Sports Presenter

Michael Holding

Best Sports Programme

England v West Indies First Test

Best Writing – Comedy

Mae Martin & Joe Hampson (Feel Good)

Best Writing – Drama

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Judges’ Award

Anne Mensah

Outstanding Achievement Award

Russell T. Davies (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr Car Collection: From Acura NSX Concept To Ferrari California T, 5 Beasts Making Him The Real-Life Iron Man!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube