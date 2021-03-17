Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You were the big winners at the Royal Television Awards in Britain on Tuesday (16Mar21).
Coel was named Best Actor – Female for her portrayal of Arabella, and she also picked up the Writing – Drama prize, while the show was named Best Mini-Series.
There were double wins for Mae Martin’s series Feel Good and presenter Joe Lycett, while Shaun Parkes picked up the Best Actor – Male honour for Steve McQueen’s acclaimed Small Axe series and Glenda Jackson’s return to TV in Elizabeth is Missing landed the Best Single Drama prize.
The full list of RTS Awards winners is:
Best Actor – Female
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Best Actor – Male
Shaun Parkes (Small Axe)
Breakthrough Award
Mae Martin (Feel Good)
Best Arts Programme
Grayson’s Art Club
Best Children’s Programme
IRL With Team Charlene
Best Comedy Entertainment
The Ranganation
Best Comedy Performance – Female
Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam)
Best Comedy Performance – Male
Youssef Kerkour (Home)
Best Daytime Programme
Loose Women
Best Documentary Series
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Best Drama Series
In My Skin
Best Entertainment Series
The Masked Singer
Best Entertainment Performance
Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan (The Big Narstie Show)
Best Formatted Popular Factual
Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Best History Programme
Damilola: The Boy Next Door
Best Live Event
The Third Day: Autumn
Best Mini-Series
I May Destroy You
Best Presenter
Joe Lycett
Best Channel of the Year
BBC One
Best Science & Natural History Programme
The Surgeon’s Cut
Best Scripted Comedy
The Young Offenders
Best Single Documentary
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Best Single Drama
Elizabeth is Missing
Best Soap/Continuing Drama
Casualty
Best Sports Presenter
Michael Holding
Best Sports Programme
England v West Indies First Test
Best Writing – Comedy
Mae Martin & Joe Hampson (Feel Good)
Best Writing – Drama
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Judges’ Award
Anne Mensah
Outstanding Achievement Award
Russell T. Davies (KL/WNWC/LOT)
