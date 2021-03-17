FRIENDS. Every single one of the sextet are funny in their own right. While Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) makes light of moments with his sarcasm and Pheobe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) with her eccentric behaviour, Courteney Cox’s does so with either her words or by giving in to her wants.

Over the course of the still-loved series, we saw Monica as the mother hen of the group who made sure none were left hungry or without a place to stay. She gave us all some or the other advice, but more than anything, she sure did make us laugh in almost every episode.

Today, we bring you the 8 time – a task that is proved to be way more difficult than I initially thought – she had us rolling on the floor with laughter. From her interactions with Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler and Pheobe to the way she and her assets reacted to situations, sit back and have a blast with this FRIENDS character.

When She Wore Emily’s Wedding Dress

Wearing a wedding day is too much tam-jam, but Monica Geller and then her female friends – Pheobe and Rachel, find comfort in it. Starting the trend to wear a wedding dress to forget about the stress in life, we see Courteney Cox’s character wear her soon-to-be sister-in-law’s wedding dress.

First seeing her do the dishes in it to her catching the bouquet with Pheobe and then chilling with some wine in the end – damn, we were hysteric.

When She Spilled Ross’ Secrets At Thanksgiving

A sibling fight is something very common, but when Monica Geller gets down to spilling the beans, it a hell of a laughter riot. From ratting out Ross for having drugs in college, robbing p*rn magazine and even marrying & getting a divorce a third time – we were in splits.

In Judy Geller’s (Christina Pickles) words – “It too much to take in 30 seconds” – but we loved it! Especially when the FRIENDS character is trying to put her brother down and take the limelight away from what she has to say about her relationship with Chandler.

When Her Hair Fell Prey To Humidity

We all have bad hair days, but never am I wishing a hair day like Monica Geller had while in Barbados to even my enemy. I wish it for my friends so that I can have a hell of a day laughing (wink!). The tropical humidity in the area play spoilsport, and we see Courteney Cox’s character end up with wild frizzy hair.

While the reactions she gets to her hair is funny AF, the following hilariously competitive game of ping-pong with Mike (Paul Rudd) is equally hilarious.

When She Cut Off Chandler’s Toe

In the flashback episodes, we have seen how a fat Monica developed feeling for her brother’s best friend, aka Chandler. Overhearing him making fun of her weight, Courteney Cox’s character undergoes a drastic transformation that has Mr Bing drooling for her.

In a hilarious attempt to seduce him, the mother hen of the friends ends up knocking a pretty sharp knife on his foot, thereby slicing off his toe. Her seducing tactic had us in splits, and I’m sure you, too, got red with laughter.

When She Dances With A Turkey On Her Head

Another Thanksgiving episode that became even funnier thanks to Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller is the one where she dances with a turkey on her head as she tries to makeup with Chandler. While Joey got a scare seeing her with the bird on her head, we loved it!

Her sweet but funny dance with the turkey wear glares and a heart is super adorable and had us laughing like hell. The moment became beautiful thereafter when Chandler accidentally confesses his love for future FRIENDS wife.

When She Got A Massage From Pheobe

We all feel damn relaxed when we get a massage. With all that stress leaving the body, the oohs and aahs coming out is normal. Now imagine it is one of your best friends, giving you the service. Well, Monica Geller sure did a number on Pheobe with her sighs of content.

We were in laughter as Courteney Cox has a relaxed time.

When She’s Sick & Tries To Seduce Chandler

No one likes to be sick – especially Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller. After forcibly being kept indoors to recover, we see her attempt to get her partner, Chandler, in the bedroom for some private time. Her attempts to get down and dirty with him is as hilarious as it is unattractive to him.

Dressed in a ratty robe with a runny nose and a body covered in Vicks Vapo Rub – we are shocked Chandler wasn’t on the floor with laughter.

Every Time She Says “I Know”

Do we have to say something here? I think not, for you ‘know’ exactly what I mean.

Which moment of Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller did you find the funniest in the 10 seasons? Let us know in the comments.

