Katy Perry has sparked rumours she is now Mrs Orlando Bloom after flashing a gold band on her left ring finger.

The pop star has been on vacation in Hawaii with Bloom, their baby daughter Daisy, and the actor’s 10-year-old son Flynn since late February. On Tuesday (March 16), she was photographed wearing a simple gold ring in place of the ruby and diamond flower sparkler her man had proposed to her with in 2019.

Katy Perry was dressed in a workout crop top and leggings, with a face mask and a cap branded with the word “Mama”, for the family outing. Orlando Bloom was just as casual. He was snapped wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cap, and a bandana around his neck. their daughter, Daisy was strapped to her dada’s back in a baby carrier.

Katy Perry’s change of jewellery suggests the couple recently opted for a low-key wedding after having to postpone plans to exchange vows in Japan last year due to the COVID crisis.

Representatives for the stars have yet to comment on the reports.

If the news is true, it will be the second marriage for both – Katy Perry was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Orlando Bloom divorced supermodel Miranda Kerr, the mother of Flynn, in 2013 after three years as husband and wife. (MT/WNWCPS/LOT)

