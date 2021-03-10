You all must be aware of the clash between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift over three backup dancers. Well, this feud went on for several years and ended when Perry literally sent an actual Olive branch to Swift in 2018. Even though there is no animosity between the two now, there was a time when the Roar singer revealed that they do not have a very close relationship like before.

Katy opened up in detail about her feud with Taylor. During an interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine, Perry revealed that the two are in contact but not very tight. Keep reading further for details.

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Katy Perry said. “I was impressed by her documentary (‘Miss Americana’) because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen, and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

Katy Perry continued, “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be, and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”

Katy appeared in a music video for Swift‘s You Need To Calm Down if you all remember. The new mom commented on this collaboration. “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to,” she said.

In which Katy Perry was dressed up as a hamburger and Taylor Swift as an order of fries, the music video showed once-and-for-all the pop stars had reached a resolution. On Australia’s radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2019, Perry described getting on better terms with Swift as “a process.”

“I sent her a literal olive branch and a note, apologizing for my part in all of it when she started her ‘Reputation’ tour,” Perry said.

She explained the motivation behind her gesture: “I just thought she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support. And truly, it was like as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common, and maybe there are only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

