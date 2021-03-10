Early this year, John Legend performed at the 2021 Inauguration; and wifey Chrissy Teigen was there to support him. While this was something she was proud of, she was also embarrassed because of her interaction with singer Katy Perry,

While John sang Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ during the televised prime-time special, Perry crooned her hit ‘Firework.’ On meeting Katy, Chrissy made a comment that accidentally offended the singer and her song.

Chrissy Teigen visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday (March 9), and during her interaction with Jimmy Fallon, opened up about accidentally offending Katy Perry. Recollecting the incident that took place with Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen explained that at the end of the event, she met the ‘Roar’ singer to offer her a supportive message. During Perry’s performance to ‘Firework’, there was an epic fireworks display.

Talking about it, Chrissy Teigen said, “I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things. I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn’t seen Katy for so long.”

Continuing further, she added, “I was like, ‘Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful.’ And then I think she heard that I said I hate ‘Firework,’ like the song.”

However, the Lip Sync Battle co-host was immediately concerned that the American Idol judge didn’t quite hear the exact wording of the compliment. Chrissy Teigen added that after making her comment, she regretted not being more explicit about her sentiment. She said, “I wanted to die, I felt so bad.”

Chrissy continued, “No, no, no, not ‘Firework.” I always do that.”

