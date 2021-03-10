It feels like yesterday, we all saw the Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker. It’s been eight years since the actor passed away and his daughter Meadow Walker is not little anymore. The 22-year-old beauty made her runway debut with Givenchy’s Fall 2021 and we are in awe of her.

A while ago, the model signed a deal with DNA Model Management and appeared in the Proenza Schouler lookbook.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Meadow Walker captioned it, “Opening Givenchy FW21 THANK YOU <3”. She made her debut during the current Paris Fashion Week and looked pretty as ever.

Take a look at her picture here:

Doesn’t she remind us of her father Paul Walker? He must have been really proud today.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions from Meadow Walker’s Instagram post here:

“Beautiful, Meadow ❤️”

“The most gorgeous eyes! 😍”

“Work it girl!!!!”

“Incredible 👏❤️”

“YAY!!! So proud 🥲 🙌”

“🙌stunning😍”

Meadow Walker enjoys quite a fan following on social media with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures with her late father Paul Walker on Instagram.

A while ago, the model shared a picture from her childhood sitting in her father’s lap with a caption that read, “a silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping”

That’s one cute picture.

This was indeed Meadow Walker’s big moment and if father Paul Walker would have been alive today, he would have been really proud of how beautiful and talented her daughter turned out to be.

Way to go, girl.

