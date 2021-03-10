There is a lot riding on the able backs of Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League that is up for a release on March 18, which is next Thursday. While the buzz around this one continues intensifying, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating that there is a sequel too. Not to forget, many of the rumours has that Warner Bros is trying to wash off their hands from the saga that has cost them almost $500M from start to end.

While all of that stays, one cannot completely deny the possibility that WB will consider giving Justice League 2 a thought, if the upcoming one breaks the ceiling and touches the sky. While seems like Snyder is already ready with the plot for a sequel if that happens. Read on to know everything you would want to know about this exciting update of the day.

If the reports in We Got This Covered is to go by, Zack Snyder, who is gearing up for March 18 already has plans for Justice League 2. The filmmaker who has given his twist to the majority of DC superheroes now wants to be the least expected to the centre of it all. The report says the filmmaker is planning to make Jared Leto’s Joker and Amber Heard’s Mera to headline the sequel if it happens.

Yes, you read that right. Zack Snyder wants the Clown Prince of Crime and Mera to be at the centre of Justice League 2. The filmmaker as per intel is planning to sketch their storylines in the Knightmare sequence. This is also a move to not disturb the DC continuity that has a whole lot of things coming up.

Meanwhile, talking about what’s real as of now, Snyder Cut of Justice League has a lot to anticipate for. From Superman in a black suit to Joker in the Knightmare timeline and not to forget the special cameo that awaits. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

