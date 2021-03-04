Before it went gloomy for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in their lives, their love story was actually one of the most popular and interesting ones. The two were madly in love with each-other before reading their vows in the Bahamas where the 57-year-old actor owns a private island.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, the couple attended the Venice Film Festival together and shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp looked dapper in a black Tuxedo whereas Amber Heard wore a beautiful Alexander McQueen Pre SS16 Bougainvillea dress. The Aquaman actress kept her look bare minimum with smokey kohl eyes and nude lips.

Take a look at their picture here:

Isn’t that one dreamy picture?

That same year, Johnny Depp got married to Amber Heard and in an interview with Elle, the Aquaman actress shared, “I fall in love again and again. Nothing is a dramatic change. We’ve been together for a long time now, so it’s been a fairly organic process. I have a fiercely independent spirit.”

The two dated for almost a year before Johnny popped the question of marriage to Heard. Guess what, the Aquaman actress wasn’t sure of marrying Depp and an insider told the Star Magazine, “She cares about Johnny but, she is a free spirit who never envisioned herself marrying anyone.”

The source further added, “Amber Heard is very insecure about the prospect of marriage, wondering if it is the right decision and as Johnny pressures her to set a date, those feelings are almost too much for her to handle.”

We wish Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would have been together, they looked nothing short of dreamy together.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mariah Carey’s Brother Slaps A Defamation Suit Over Her Memoir; Says He “Suffered Extreme Mental Anguish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube