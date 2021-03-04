Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt could literally start a cricket team of their own. The former couple is blessed with 6 children – Maddox, Knox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne & Shiloh. With the entire family coming together, there surely is a blast. But it seems to be a regular thing and the neighbours are said to be have been annoyed because of the same. Such that they once termed Brangelina’s children as crazy. Read on for details!

It was back in July 2020 when rumours were rife that Angelina and her kids are giving a tough time to their neighbours. To an extent where the family was termed as ‘neighbours from hell.’ They would often create a lot of noises at night and disturb the sleep of everyone around.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie stays at a 2-acre estate in LA. A source close to Globe revealed the situation as, “Noise travels and they are cranking up the music at night and they’re shouting, laughing and having a great time. But their neighbours aren’t laughing and think it’s rude and inconsiderate.”

The source even claimed that the situation is similar during the daytime as well. “The kids are splashing around the pool and howling with delight. They run, jump, thump and everything in between but you can’t blame them as they’re having fun and they’re at the exuberant stage and excitable,” added the source.

Well, you can’t blame them. Angelina Jolie was a rebel herself during her childhood days!

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Angelina are currently embroiled in a legal case. While their divorce had been finalized, there were some pending matters that are yet to be resolved. Time and again, reports around court proceedings go viral in the media.

