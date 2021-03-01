Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once upon a time one of the most gorgeous and popular couples in Hollywood. Their separation came as a shock to all their fans and for once we couldn’t believe that it was happening. Today, we bring you the time when, back in 2014, the couple walked the SAG Awards red carpet together and shared a passionate kiss there.

Brad and Angelina have time and again given us couple goals with their red carpet appearances.

Back in 2014, before Angelina Jolie walked the aisle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, they were spotted together at SAG Awards in January. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and looked madly in love with each other. Not just that, the two shared passionate kisses too at the event.

The couple complimented each other by wearing all-black outfits. Angelina wore a black lamé dress by British designer Jenny Packham. Brad, on the other hand, wore a black tux and looked dashing as ever in the same.

Take a look at the picture here:

Oh la la, that’s one hot picture to miss out on!

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in August 2016 and this came as a shock to all their fans who called them ‘Brangelina’ with love. The two have six children together — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Recently in a conversation with British Vogue, Jolie opened up about being in a healing phase and said, “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sharing a passionate kiss at the 2014 SAG Awards? Tell us in the comments below.

