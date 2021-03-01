Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Marvel projects we are all waiting for. While we will see Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Thor Odinson, the film also features actors like Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, and others.

Advertisement

While the excitement is now dimming, we bring you some more new pictures from the film’s sets. As per these pics, a pretty impressive set is currently being constructed along the coast of Sydney. Scroll down and have a look at them.

Advertisement

As visible from the images, a large wired fence has been erected surrounding the set of Thor: Love And Thunder. This could likely be for privacy as well as security reasons. Present on this set were various equipment, including large machinery vehicles like a mobile crane telehandler to support a camera operator, earthmovers and scissor lifts.

Take a look at these pics from the new set of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder:

The structures appear to be two separate sets; wherein one looks like a theatre with a wooden stage.

These aren’t the first pictures making it to fans from the sets of Thor: Love And Thunder. In early February, a couple of photos featuring Chris Hemsworth with his long blonde hair and actress Natalie Portman, aka Jane Foster, made its way to social media. While Chris was in a vest and not in the Thor costume, Natalie was snapped riding a horse with a face mask.

Thor: Love And Thunder have reportedly received a $24.1million location incentive grant from Australia’s Federal Government. It is believed that the Taika Waititi directorial is expected to bring more than $178million to the local economy by creating 2,500+ jobs and enlisting the services of over 1,600 businesses.

For more news and updates regarding Thor: Love And Thunder and more from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Prince Harry Talks About Princess Diana & Supporting Meghan Markle: “Can’t Imagine What It Must Have Been For Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube