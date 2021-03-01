Sheldon is one of the most loved characters of The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons totally nailed the character and its nuances. Today after watching him in 12 seasons of the sitcom, it’s impossible to imagine someone else playing the iconic character. Isn’t it?

But do you know Jim Parsons wasn’t the first choice of TBBT makers for the role of Sheldon? In fact, John Galecki who played Leonard was first approached to play the role. But here’s what happened.

According to ScreenRant, when creator Chuck Lorre was in developing the idea, the name of John came into his mind to play Sheldon. After watching him in Roseanne, the showrunners believed, he will be apt for the role.

Reportedly, at that time the show was pretty different. After reading the script which didn’t include characters like Penny, Raj & Howard, John went back to the team and showed his interest in playing Leonard instead.

Now you ask, why didn’t he play the character of Sheldon? Well, as per the report, John Galecki was frustrated with the lack of romantic arcs in the characters he had played at that time. And the character of Sheldon also didn’t promise anything like that. So he chose to play Leonard instead.

And after watching his chemistry with Penny we totally get everything. Interestingly, John Galecki and Penny actress Kaley Cuoco dated each other in real life as well while being a part of TBBT.

The actress in fact spoke about it earlier during Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Kaley opened up about dating Johnny and said, “We dated at the beginning of the show for almost two years. When we did the pilot and I was crushing so hard but he had a girlfriend then.”

She further added, “Eventually, we got together and we were mad about each other for two years but then we broke up. Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Kaley Cuoco also shared that the creator Chuck Lorre made sure to add more hot scenes in the show simply “to f**k with her”.

Talking about the same, she said, “It was a little sensitive for a minute. But I just remember Chuck Lorre – the genius behind our show – I remember those weeks where our characters would be jumping in bed with each other every other second. Johnny and I talk about it and I think (Chuck) did that on purpose – just to f**k with us.”

Isn’t that hilarious? Kaley Cuoco hilariously adds, “If I was with him, I would ask him because it came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other.”

