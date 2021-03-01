Henry Cavill is one of the most sought after Hollywood stars, and the man has been quite picky about his roles onscreen. The actor has made a career out of playing iconic roles, which also includes the iconic Superman and most recently, Sherlock Holmes. It isn’t a secret anymore that we all are still in dismay with the fact that JJ Adams is doing a Blue Boy Scout reboot without Cavill.

But while that remains a pain for us, the most recent update says Henry himself is now set out to find roles and prove his mettle yet again as an actor. If the latest grapevine if to go by, Cavill has initiated talks with the universe that house the Earth’s mightiest heroes and below is all you need to know about one of the most significant updates of the day.

Just a few days ago we all learnt the heartbreaking news that JJ Adams is directing a Superman reboot but has dismissed the idea of making Henry Cavill reprise the iconic character. Making waves in the mainstream is Daniel Richtman now, who according to We Got This Covered is saying Cavill is all set to jump on the Marvel vehicle. The intel says that the actor has approached the Marvel gods himself and is talking about possible roles.

And if you have been with the news over the past few months, there were also speculations that Marvel is developing Captain Britain as a project and that they are planning to rope in Henry Cavill to play the titular part. Captain Britain, the character, is not new to the MCU film line up. Peggy Carter has already referred to him in Avengers: Endgame and it is quite possible that you missed it.

While on that, Henry Cavill is busy with The Witcher season 2 for Netflix and also probably has the next instalment of Enola Holmes in his kitty. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

